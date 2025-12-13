Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines highlight advances in medical cooperation.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, paid a courtesy visit this Friday to the new Minister of Health Honourable Daniel Cummings, in a meeting that reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening medical collaboration between the two nations.

During the meeting, held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, both parties reviewed the status of ongoing healthcare cooperation programs, with emphasis on the work of the Cuban Medical Brigade, which has been present in the country for more than two decades.

They highlighted the contributions of Cuban specialists in key areas such as primary care, surgery, internal medicine, diagnostic imaging and ophthalmology, as well as the positive impact of community health initiatives.

Minister Cummings expressed his gratitude for the valuable and sustained support that Cuba has provided to the Vincentian health system, underscoring that the presence of Cuban professionals has been decisive in improving public access to essential services.

He also expressed interest in expanding cooperation, particularly in human-resource training and in emerging areas of public health.

Ambassador Rodríguez Etcheverry reiterated the Cuban government’s willingness to continue strengthening these ties, stressing that medical cooperation is a genuine expression of solidarity and brotherhood between both peoples. The meeting also addressed future opportunities, including possible initiatives in telemedicine, academic exchanges, and joint programs for the prevention and control of chronic diseases.

The meeting, also attended by PS of Health, Mrs. Nerissa Gittens and the Head of the Cuban Medical Brigade in SVG, Dr. Ulises Castillo Sanz, concluded with a shared willingness to maintain fluid dialogue and advance new initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thereby consolidating one of the strongest pillars of the bilateral relationship (Embassy of Cuba in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.