Cuban agricultural delegation imparts knowledge to local Agro-Processors

A three-member team of Agricultural officials from Cuba who arrived in the state on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 is embarking on critical assessments to provide assistance to this country’s Agriculture and Fisheries sectors.

The head of the delegation, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, H. E. Javier Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez thanked the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in particular the Ministry of Agriculture for this invitation and highlighted that the relationship between both countries is crucial in the establishment of a system for Food and Nutrition Security in this country.

The Cuban Deputy Minister said, “we have an institution that is public, whose function is to demonstrate the commitment of the government to reach the farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” and it demonstrates the devotion of government to ensure that everybody is food secure.

Rodrigues added that the development of Food and Nutrition Security within this country is also linked to the farmer support system of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; to provide backing to farming communities; while promoting and supporting production and sustainable livelihoods.

Upon visiting the Tissue Culture Laboratory, Multiplication Centre in Orange Hill, the Deputy Minister indicated that the Food and Nutrition Security Centre of St. Vincent and the Grenadines facilitates research and economic development and lauded the existence of the Centre. Rodrigues highlighted it is essential in enhancing the development of agriculture; and emphasized his satisfaction with the work being done at the Tissue Culture Lab. The Deputy Minister however noted that there are much enhancements that can be made on this site and also things that can be utilized in Cuba. Rodriguez revealed that the trip is a wonderful experience and congratulated the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Cuban Delegation also visited VincyFresh Ltd. where an array of agro-processed products is being made. The delegation shared their expertise on efficient production practices inclusive of equipment selection, maintenance, product development and line expansion, factory lay out among other areas; and expressed their satisfaction with the products’ taste, during a taste testing session.