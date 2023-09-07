Cuban delegation arrives in St Vincent for agricultural engagements

Cuban Delegation arrives in SVG for engagements within the Agricultural Sector

A Cuban group of agricultural authorities and experts is now in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on a development mission aimed at offering technical assistance in various agricultural sectors.

H.E. Javier Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Alberto Alvarez Candelario, Head of Division, and International Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Jose Antonio Buides Casanas came in the state on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. They were greeted by Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, and H. E. José Manuel Leyva Ventura, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to this country. The expedition is a continuation of both countries’ cooperation and exploratory agricultural initiatives, which were expanded earlier this year during Minister Caesar’s visit to Cuba.

The delegation is expected to participate in a number of activities, including a Windward Tour to the Tissue Culture Lab, Orange Hill Multiplication Centre, and Vincy Fresh Ltd., a meeting with government officials, the Permanent Secretary, and senior staff at the Ministry of Agriculture; a CELAC Team meeting at the CELAC Food and Nutrition Centre to discuss the CELAC FNS Plan; consultations with food producer groups; community farm visits and meetings with leaders of food producer groups; and meetings with leaders of food producer groups.

After completing all scheduled activities, the delegation will depart the state on September 12, 2023. The presence of the Cuban delegation illustrates the countries’ deeper friendship and unity.