Cuban Envoy briefs SVG Opposition Leader on US blockade impact

Opposition Leader of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines receives Cuban ambassador.

Kingstown, 16 February 2026 – The ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, held a meeting with the opposition leader, Honorable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

During the meeting, the Cuban diplomat updated the opposition leader on the situation in Cuba, relations between Cuba and the United States, as well as the main challenges the island currently faces, in which there has been a strengthening of the US blockade against the island, which has led to a serious crisis in the field of electricity generation. Both sides also exchanged views on the regional and international situation, marked by major political, economic and social challenges.

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves reiterated his solidarity and support to the people and government of Cuba in this moment of particular difficulties, and expressed his wish that the situation on the island return to normality as soon as possible.

Likewise, the opposition leader rejected US pressure measures against Cuba and demanded the immediate and unconditional lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, which he described as an unfair policy that directly affects the Cuban people (Embassy of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Cubaminrex).