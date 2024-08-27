Cuban Lineman’s Brigade in SVG to Restore Services in Southern Grenadines

A Cuban Lineman’s Brigade arrived in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to support the recovery efforts of Hurricane Beryl impact, which significantly affected several of the islands of this country, on July 1st.

The Brigade was received by the Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Administration and Development of Maritime Ports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government, the Honourable Benarva Browne, and the Ambassador of Cuba, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, who spoke with their members and explained the conditions that several of the country’s islands face today.

On behalf of the Primer Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, Minister Browne thanked the government and people of Cuba for this noble gesture of solidarity in this difficult hour, which is a powerful reminder that sister nations remain united and committed.

Ambassador Etcheverry expressed that no matter what the conditions or adversities can be, Cuba will always offer its helping hand to fraternal peoples such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and assured the Vincentian authorities that this group of workers will work tirelessly to help rebuild the electrical system in the areas most affected by Beryl.

The presence of the Cubans, who will work mainly in Union Island and Canouan, is a further demonstration of the unwavering solidarity that exists between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, nations united by values such as friendship, mutual respect and fraternity.