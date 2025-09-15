Argyle International Airport Welcomes Cuban Specialist To Support Staff Training

Argyle International Airport (MA) today welcomed a team of Cuban specialists who will be stationed at the airport for one year to strengthen operations and, most importantly, deliver hands-on training and knowledge transfer to AIA staff.

Over the next twelve months, they will work alongside local staff, providing direct coaching, technical guidance, and structured training programs to build internal capacity across departments.

Chief Executive Officer of AIA, Josette Greaves, emphasized the focus on staff development and shared her own experience:

“This collaboration is first and foremost about our people. By working shoulder to shoulder with our staff, the Cuban specialists will help transfer valuable skills and knowledge that will remain with us long after their assignment ends. strengthening our team through training is the most sustainable investment we can make to ensure the airport continues to meet international standards and deliver excellence. I can personally attest to the value of this kind of exchange. During the construction of AIA, I had the privilege of being mentored by a Cuban airfield lighting specialist, an experience that shaped my own caner. I want our staff to have the same opportunity to grow and learn.”

The program will cover critical areas such as airport maintenance, regulatory compliance, and airport operations. Department Heads will coordinate with the specialists to align training with departmental priorities and ensure every staff member understands their role in the exchange.

This initiative reflects AIA’s commitment not only to operational excellence but also to creating career progression pathways and improving morale among its workforce.