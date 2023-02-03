Cuban national killed in minibus accident at Mabura Trail, Guyana

Cuban national killed in Guyana accident

Yesterday afternoon, a Cuban woman was killed in a car accident in Guyana.

The Guyana Police Force claimed that the unidentified woman was a passenger in a minibus driven by Kirk Allicock, 35 years of age. The woman was one of thirteen Indian and Cuban passengers aboard the minibus.

In the vicinity of 39 and 40 Miles Mabura, according to police, Allicock collided with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite way while driving to Mabura on the left side of the trail.

As a result of the collision, both automobiles caught fire.

The woman, who was sat behind the driver, was trapped in the burning minibus.

The driver and passengers all sustained injuries.

They were transported to Linden Hospital and Georgetown Public Hospital for medical care.