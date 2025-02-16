Empowering Change: CPEA & Cupid Care Unite

Compassion in Action: CPEA Students and Cupid Care Platform Provide Healthy Breakfasts to 60 Beneficiaries at Belair Clinic

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the CPEA students (Project Group 1) of Belair Primary School, alongside the Cupid Care platform led by community activist Kaschaka Cupid, extended compassion and care to 60 beneficiaries at the Belair Clinic during Clinic Day on Monday, February 10, 2025. This initiative provided healthy breakfasts to individuals setting a nourishing tone for their day.

The CPEA Project Group 1 students, engaged in an assignment to assess the services offered at the Belair Clinic, recognized the importance of nutrition in promoting health and well-being. Their collaboration with Cupid Care exemplifies a shared commitment to community empowerment and support.

In a heartfelt “Thank You Note,” the students expressed their gratitude to Kaschaka Cupid and his team for their generous donation, stating, “Your commitment to community empowerment shines through this meaningful contribution. The impact of your support extends beyond providing meals – it creates an environment where our patients and residents can start their day nourished and ready to be productive.”

This initiative not only provided sustenance but also aligned with the students’ proposal to enhance the services at the clinic, reflecting Cupid Care’s mission to foster compassion and strengthen the West St George community.

The partnership serves as an inspiring example of how collective efforts can uplift a neighborhood. “Your dedication to uplifting our neighborhood through such initiatives demonstrates true leadership and care for our well-being,” the students noted.

As the Belair community continues to come together in support of one another, this event stands as a testament to the positive change that can be achieved through collaboration and compassion.