Cupid’s economic focus on ‘lessening the burden on the little man’

Delivering on a core campaign promise of transparency and interactive governance, Kashaka Cupid, the Parliamentary Representative for West St. George, has launched a landmark series of five town hall meetings. The inaugural session, held in Dorsetshire Hill.

The selection of Dorsetshire Hill for the launch according to Cupid, was rooted in a careful analysis of the 2020 electoral data, which identified the community as a historical weak point for the New Democratic Party (NDP).

During the meeting, MP Cupid expressed immense pride and humility regarding the mandate, specifically recognizing the foundational role of supporters like Mr. Felix Graves, underscoring the importance of grassroots loyalty.

Central to the evening’s dialogue was the “Seven-Point Plan,” a framework designed to elevate a community that has historically been under-resourced and undervalued. MP Cupid detailed key focus areas of this broader roadmap:

Road Rehabilitation: Prioritizing the repair of Dorsetshire Hill’s roads, a focus area explicitly confirmed by the Minister of Transport and Works, the Honorable Nigel “Nature” Stevenson.

Public Infrastructure & Transport: Plans to overhaul drainage systems and street lighting. MP Cupid synthesized these improvements as essential catalysts for bettering public transportation, which will directly enhance the daily commute and safety of residents.

Constituent Empowerment: A commitment to positioning community members to benefit directly from government initiatives, ensuring that physical infrastructure leads to tangible economic opportunities.

Cupid articulated an economic philosophy focused on “lessening the burden on the little man.” Evaluating fiscal policy through the lens of empowerment rather than temporary relief, he highlighted several key initiatives:

Civil Servant Support: The recent issuance of bonuses to civil servants as a measure of appreciation and stimulus.

VAT Reform: The success of VAT-free benefits and a firm commitment to further reductions in Value Added Tax to strengthen household livelihoods.

Long-term Stability: Positioning policies to foster the advancement of the less fortunate, ensuring the “Golden Opportunity” of the current administration translates into lasting prosperity.

Cupid emphasized that this town hall is the start of a persistent effort toward accountability. He underscored that while history has been written through the election, the community now has a “golden opportunity” to write a new chapter defined by unity.

“We must move forward in unity and in love and understanding that we are one people, one nation, one Dorsetshire Hill,” Cupid stated.

He reaffirmed that his office will remain a dedicated advocate for the people, ensuring that the government remains transparent and centered on the needs of every constituent.