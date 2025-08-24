Cupid slams ULP’s fail promises to Pole Yard families

CUPID SPEAKS OUT FOR THE FORGOTTEN FAMILIES OF POLE YARD

Kaschaka Cupid, New Democratic Party Candidate for West St. George, has called out the Unity Labour Party’s continued neglect and empty promises to the residents of Pole Yard, Arnos Vale.

“For over six years, the ULP government has used the residents of Pole Yard as political pawns, making grand promises of relocation and modern housing that have yet to materialize,” stated Cupid following his recent community walkthrough. “These 40-plus families have been left in limbo while announcements and groundbreaking ceremonies come and go.”

Cupid highlighted the stark contrast between government rhetoric and reality:

In 2019, residents were denied electricity with promises of imminent relocation

In 2022, PM Gonsalves promised “good modern houses” and swift action

In 2023, more promises were made about land identification

By October 2024, MP Curtis King claimed land was identified but provided no details

To date in 2025, no concrete action has been taken

“The Unity Labour Party government have demonstrated a callous disregard for these families’ wellbeing. While they debate and delay, real people continue living in substandard conditions, vulnerable to flooding and without basic amenities,” Cupid emphasized.

Under his “Cupid Cares” platform, the NDP candidate pledges swift and decisive action to address the housing crisis facing Pole Yard residents. “An NDP government will prioritize the dignified relocation of these families, with transparent timelines and genuine consultation with residents. This is not about political convenience – it’s about human dignity.”

Cupid concluded, “The people of Pole Yard deserve better than empty promises. They deserve a representative who sees them as more than just votes, who will fight for their right to decent housing and basic services. Under an NDP government, they will no longer be the forgotten families of West St. George.”