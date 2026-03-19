Current State of SVG is One of ‘Pain & Hardship’

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves characterizes the current government as suffering from a “condition of stasis” and a total “lack of energy,” asserting that while the rest of the world is in motion, the administration has come to a standstill.

He says that ministers are “out of their depths” and “clueless” as to how to govern, often focusing on “trivial things” and the “social estimation of honor” rather than meaningful activity. According to Gonsalves, the government lacks a “compelling developmental narrative,” which has resulted in a failure to pursue proactive policies for growth or to secure necessary foreign investments.

On Wednesday, Gonsalves offered his critique of the resulting economic and social decline to include the following points.

Economic Stagnation and “Stagflation”: Gonsalves warns that the country is facing “stagflation,” a condition where the economy fails to grow while prices for food and essential goods rise sharply. He argues the government has made “scarcity a choice” and is focused on managing that scarcity rather than creating jobs or growing the economy.

Failing Social Safety Net: He describes the social safety net as failing, noting that citizens can no longer get assistance even for the “simplest things”. He specifically highlights that the budget for public assistance is insufficient to pay the 4,700 people currently on the list, which will lead to significant cuts in aid for the poor.

Educational Crisis: Gonsalves points out that the “education revolution” is being undermined because the government is failing to release funds for tuition scholarships and economic costs. This has resulted in students being “locked out” of university classrooms and exams, an issue he attributes to administrative “hiccups” or a lack of cash flow.

Neglect of Public Services: He notes a “slowdown” in the economy that has troubled business people and led to the halt of major projects, such as the housing program and road repairs, because contractors are not being paid.

Silence on Global Impacts: Gonsalves connects this internal “stasis” to the government’s “utter silence” and “lack of action” regarding international crises, such as the Iran-Israel conflict. He argues that by not being proactive on the global stage, the government is failing to cushion the domestic impact of rising shipping, insurance, and energy costs.

The Opposition Leader describes the current state of the country as one of “pain and hardship” where people across all social classes from vendors and farmers to the middle class and public servants are complaining that “nothing is happening” and “things hard”.