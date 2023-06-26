Custom officers thwarts drug smuggling attempt at St Kitts airport

Custom officers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLB) in St Kitts and Nevis seized a quantity of marijuana on Friday.
Preliminary reports revealed, a routine customs check was conducted on cargo and 37 small packages containing the marijuana were found inside three milkshake containers.
The suspected contraband was subsequently taken into Police custody.
Investigations into the matter is ongoing.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.