Monday, June 26

Custom officers thwarts drug smuggling attempt at St Kitts airport

Lee Yan LaSur
Custom officers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLB) in St Kitts and Nevis seized a quantity of marijuana on Friday.

Preliminary reports revealed, a routine customs check was conducted on cargo and 37 small packages containing the marijuana were found inside three milkshake containers.

The suspected contraband was subsequently taken into Police custody.

Investigations into the matter is ongoing.

