Cutlass attack lands Fitz Hughes woman in court

Labourer charged with Wounding

On August 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Ruthlyn Debique, a 40-year-old Labourer of Fitz Hughes, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 40-year-old Domestic Worker of Chateaubelair by cutting her on her left leg and right foot with a cutlass.

The offence was committed in Petit Bordel on July 7,2025. Debique was granted station bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety.

Debique appeared before the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The conditions of her station bail continue and she was also ordered to report to the Chateaubelair Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6am and 8pm. The matter was adjourned to September 17, 2025.