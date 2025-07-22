Cutlass-wielding security guard from Glen arrested for assault, vandalism

Security Guard charged with Assault and Two counts of Damage to Property

On July 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Al Tyson, a 34-year-old Security Guard of Glen, with the offences of Assault and Two counts of Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 28-year-old Customs Service Executive of the same address by hitting her about her body with his hands and a cutlass causing Actual Bodily Harm.

He was further charged without lawful excuse damaged one (1) grey ASUS laptop valued at $200.00 USD, by chopping same with a cutlas and smashing it to the ground; the property of a minor of Queens Drive.

Also, he was charged without lawful excuse damaged one (1) 32×80 wooden door valued at $245.45 ECC and one (1) 36×80 white steel burglar bar gate valued at $150.00 ECC, total value being $395.45, by kicking the wooden door and chopping the gate with a cutlass; the property of a 55-year-old Self-Employed of Glen.

The offences were committed on July 14, 2025, and July 13, 2025, respectively. Tyson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 15, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charges. He was remanded in custody until July 16, 2025, for facts and sentencing.