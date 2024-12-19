Cricket West Indies Strikes Historic 10-Year Deal with Caribbean CAGE

CWI and Caribbean CAGE sign landmark deal for cricket development in the region

Cricket On Monday, West Indies signed a historic 10-year partnership with Caribbean CAGE, the Caribbean’s leading video lottery, gaming terminal, and licensed sports betting operator.

Robert L. Johnson and Robert B. Washington founded Caribbean CAGE LLC in 2004 to install, operate, and manage video lottery and video gaming terminals, linked gaming systems, and game content like Sports Betting, Virtual Sports, and iGaming in the Caribbean and Latin America.

This historic agreement, the result of extensive planning and collaboration, is expected to generate nearly US$100 million for regional cricket development and secure the future of West Indies cricket.

“For the last 20 years, there have been efforts to establish a regional lottery that could fund West Indies Cricket and we are quite happy and ecstatic to actually realise that idea and I want to say to Mr. Robert Washington and his team at CAGE how grateful we are,” CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow said at a quarterly press conference on Monday

This collaboration will boost our men’s and women’s teams and the region’s cricket ecosystem. He added, “The strategic alliance shows our shared commitment to rebuilding West Indies Cricket as a global powerhouse and Caribbean Community unifier.”

Washington spoke about the historic deal on Monday.

The process has been long. After supporting the Barbados Cricket Association for years, these discussions began 20 years ago, he said.

The CAGE team has been very pleased with the CWI staff and professional team’s work experience, love, and dedication during these negotiations. Happy to have signed this long-term contract. Using conservative estimates, it generates US$100 million for CWI and US$156 million for participating governments, he said.

Washington then detailed the program.

Gaming and lottery revenue are used worldwide to support cricket and cricket development. At the symposium hosted by Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley in Port-of-Spain, we began this journey. At that symposium, we gave a presentation that was well-received by the audience and government officials, many of whom came up to me afterward and suggested finding a reliable source of revenue for cricket and cricket development.

Next, we presented to the Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket in Guyana, which unanimously supported this project and a cricket development road map. He added that CWI will offer sports betting, virtual sports, and I-gaming.