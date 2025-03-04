CWI Delegation Eyes Pan Am Games Inclusion in Peru Talks

A Pivotal Step Towards International Collaboration and Cricket Development A delegation led by Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow and Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Keith Joseph visited Lima, Peru, from February 21–23, 2025, to discuss and promote international collaboration for cricket ahead of the highly anticipated 2027 Pan American Games.

The visit aimed to strengthen partnerships between nations and explore the potential inclusion of cricket in this landmark event. Other key participants included Renzo Manyari Velazco, president of the Peruvian Olympic Committee (POC); former POC president José Quinones González; Dario Barthley, CEO of BMP Sports; and Mohan Vaswani, Vice President Cricket Peru.

The discussions focused on advancing cricket development in Peru, fostering collaborative training programs, and creating exchange initiatives to enhance the sport’s presence in the region. The delegation also explored strategies for building the necessary infrastructure to support cricket’s growth, ensuring that the sport is well-positioned for inclusion in the 2027 Pan Am Games. This initiative represents a significant step forward, not only for Peru but also for cricket’s broader expansion across the Americas. The engagement was initiated by CANOC, with President Keith Joseph emphasizing the significance of Cricket West Indies’ involvement. He stated:

“The impact of West Indies cricket across the globe is well known. Having Cricket West Indies involved in the effort to bring cricket to the Pan Am Games is crucial. This preliminary engagement marks a significant step toward realizing that dream.”

Dr. Shallow expressed optimism about the discussions, highlighting CWI’s broader vision:

“As part of CWI’s strategic plan for 2024–2027, expanding our market and accessing new developmental opportunities are critical priorities. Peru presents excellent prospects, and both parties stand to benefit from collaboration.”

“With the Pan Am Games on the horizon, we are enthusiastic about cricket’s inclusion. CWI is fully committed and prepared to play a key role in bringing this vision to life—not just for the Pan Am Games, but also as a stepping stone to the 2028 Olympics.”