CWI elects Dr Shallow as President for a second term

Dr. Kishore Shallow and Azim Bassarath Returned as President and Vice President of Cricket West Indies

Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce that Dr. Kishore Shallow has been returned as President, with Azim Bassarath continuing as Vice President, following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today at the St. James Club in Antigua and Barbuda. Both were unopposed and will begin a new three-year term, effective immediately.

In a unanimous vote, all territories supported Shallow, securing twelve (12) votes, while Bassarath received the backing of four territories, amassing eight (8) votes.

This marks the first three-year term under CWI’s recently implemented governance reform, which introduces term limits to enhance accountability and long-term sustainability. The AGM was attended by all member shareholders representing Barbados, Leeward Islands, Jamaica, Guyana, Windward Islands, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Dr. Shallow, a Vincentian IT and business consultant, first took office in 2023 and has been at the forefront of transformational changes within CWI, focusing on governance modernization, high-performance development, and strengthening stakeholder engagement. Upon his confirmation, he expressed gratitude for the continued confidence placed in his leadership and reaffirmed his commitment to progress.

“I am truly honored by the trust shown in me to continue leading Cricket West Indies. This confidence suggests that the shareholders appreciate that there is a clear direction of progress—one that respects and values each and every stakeholder and promotes oneness in our approach. Critically, we must continue on this trajectory and build on the foundation. It’s a new day for Cricket West Indies, and together, we will push our cricket forward,” Dr. Shallow stated.