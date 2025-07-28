CWI Embraces CARICOM’s Reform Plan

CWI accepts proposal from CARICOM, Special Committee

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) has wholeheartedly welcomed the recent proposal put forward by the Bureau of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee (PMSC) on Cricket.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CARICOM and the PMSC called for sweeping reforms in West Indies cricket, while expressing deep concern over the sport’s current state and demanding immediate action from CWI.

They voiced alarm over the sport’s decline, particularly in Test cricket, citing failures in youth development, governance, and long-term planning.

CARICOM leaders also highlighted years of inaction on major reform proposals, including the 2007 Patterson Report on governance, the 2015 Eudine Barriteau Report, and the 2020 Wehby Report on CWI restructuring.

In a statement issued by CWI on Saturday, it said its president, board of directors, chief executive officer, and secretariat of Cricket West Indies welcomed the proposal.

“We deeply appreciate the ongoing interest and involvement of regional Heads of Government in the future of West Indies cricket and reaffirm our commitment to open and constructive engagement.

“CWI views the proposed committee, comprising a broad cross-section of regional stakeholders, as a valuable opportunity to not only candidly address the challenges we face, but also to explore practical pathways to strengthen and sustain West Indies cricket,” the statement read.

“We will encourage our six shareholder members, the territorial cricket boards, to participate actively and share their insights in this important process.

“We reiterate our strong desire for collaboration with CARICOM and all stakeholders, as reflected in our consistent participation in meetings of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket since 2023 and in various courtesy engagements with regional leaders.

“CWI remains confident that, through collective effort and a shared vision, we can return West Indies cricket to the highest standards of excellence both on and off the field,” it further added.