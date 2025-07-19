Following a week of trading barbs CWI Cricket West Indies on 18 July stated that it has no objection to St Vincent Cricket Festival.

Last week CWI president Kishore Shallow stated that in his view the festival is ‘circus’. That was meet with a swift response from PM Gonsalves who asked if the legends are trained animals.

In a letter dated 18th July to the Tourism Authority, CWI stated the following.

“In keeping with our mandate to support the development of cricket across the region, CWI has no objection to the staging of the SVG Emancipation Cricket Festival… provided that it is formally approved by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association,”.

“We also wish to clarify, contrary to what has been reported in some sections of the media, that CWI has never expressed any objection to the staging of this tournament,” the letter added. “Our focus has always been on ensuring that cricket activities within the region are properly coordinated and aligned with the sport’s governance structures.”

SVGCA has already sanctioned the festival.