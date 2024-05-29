CWI President Donates T20 World Cup Tickets to to All Athletes Inc

In a gesture aimed at uplifting the nation’s young aspiring student-athletes, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Dr. Kishore Shallow has generously donated 20 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tickets to All Athletes Inc. This donation aligns with the joint mission of providing life-changing experiences for young student-athletes, showcasing the spirit of teamwork and the power of sports to inspire and motivate.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, returning to the West Indies for the first time since 2010, marks the largest sporting event in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ history. This prestigious event will allow the young beneficiaries to witness world-class cricket up close, fostering a deeper connection to the sport and fueling their ambitions.

President Shallow, a Vincentian Sports Ambassador, highlighted “All Athletes Inc. is a remarkable initiative that underscores the transformative power of sports in shaping individuals and nations. By providing our dedicated athletes with the opportunity to participate in this world-class event, we inspire their pursuit of excellence and contribute to national development. Further to this, as a Vincentian, I understand the importance of this opportunity and will continue to support the organization and initiatives as these.”

Shane Cadogan, Founder of All Athletes Inc. and fellow Vincentian Sports Ambassador, echoed these sentiments. “This collaboration is a testament to the power of teamwork and the impact that sports can have on our youth. We are immensely grateful to President Shallow for his unwavering support. These tickets represent more than just a chance to watch a game; they symbolize hope, inspiration and the belief that with the right support, our young athletes can achieve their dreams.”

All Athletes Inc. is dedicated to empowering young student-athletes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through various initiatives, providing them with the resources, support and opportunities necessary to excel in their chosen sports. This donation of ICC T20 World Cup tickets is a significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to uplift and inspire the next generation of Vincentian student-athletes.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played from June 1 – 29, 2024. Matches will be played in six countries in the Caribbean and the USA. St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host five matches, including two in Super 8 rounds.