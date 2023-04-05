CWI President hopeful SVG would host International Cricket in 2024

The new president of West Indies Cricket, Vincentian Dr. Kishore Shallow, says he is hopeful that St. Vincent (SVG) will host international cricket matches in 2024.

Shallow said on Monday, speaking on The OMG Morning Program on BOOM 106.9 FM, that in terms of hosting international matches, SVG haven’t done that for a while, and the reason has been the same since the last time the island hosted a game.

“We do not have sufficient hotel rooms on the mainland, and I’m quite excited that that is going to change pretty soon; I suspect by very early next year, and I do hope that in 2024 we’ll be hosting international matches, at least one day international matches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

“When you speak to people across the region, especially the staff at Cricket West Indies, they tell you how much they love hosting matches in SVG. In fact, I recall one former commercial director saying that St. Vincent has the best cricket atmosphere she has ever experienced. So we want that again, but obviously there are different requirements that we must tick certain boxes, and I’m quite confident that very soon international cricket will return to St. Vincent”, Shallow stated.

In terms of more Vincentians being selected on the Cricket West Indies team, Shallow said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been punching above its weight in cricket for some time now.

“If you look at our population and the number of players we have had in West Indies cricket over the years, it is certainly a success”.

“Currently, we have Obed McCoy on the international team, and recently, Kesrick Williams, Sunil Ambris, and all these guys, so there’s a fair chance for our players to be selected on the Cricket West Indies teams,” Shallow explained.

Source : ST