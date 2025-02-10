Shallow Responds: Venue selection based on cost, commercial potential

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow Responds to PM Gonsalves on T20 Matches

President of Cricket West Indies, Dr Kishore Shallow, has responded to statements made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday as per St Vincent not hosting any of the games of the 2025 Australia tour of the Caribbean, despite assurances or indications of assurances provided to the state by Cricket West Indies.

On Sunday, Gonsalves remarked that reasonable individuals might argue that a person serving as president of Cricket West Indies should refrain from engaging in active politics within any of the territories and competing for elections. He expressed that he would not want to imply in any way that there is any perfidy involved.

Statement from President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow

Cricket West Indies venue selection is guided by three main criteria: cost efficiency, commercial potential, and cricket strategy, with best efforts made to ensure that both international and regional cricket are spread across as many territories as possible.

In the case of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) hosting Australia in 2025, securing affordable accommodation with sufficient services, as well as playing conditions were not favorable. These matches will be played in St. Kitts, which has multiple options for the prerequisite accommodation and hosting.

Notwithstanding, there are three other hosting opportunities given to SVG this year, (1) hosting of two first class matches, (2) hosting the West Indies Women’s Blaze, and (3) South Africa Men’s A team tour of West Indies, which includes two test matches and three 50 overs matches. The latter was rejected based on the unavailability of Arnos Vale playing field.

Vincentians can however look forward to hosting international cricket next year July, with West Indies playing New Zealand Men in three T20Is. Arnos Vale will also host West Indies women vs England women in three T20Is in May 2027. Additionally, SVG will host Women’s Super 50 in 2026 and 2027. These fixtures have been confirmed with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.