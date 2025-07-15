Shallow launches blistering attack on Gonsalves over lack of sporting infrastructure

In a fiery radio interview that has sent shockwaves through political and sporting circles, Cricket West Indies President Kishore Shallow delivered an unprecedented public dressing-down to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, telling him to “shut up” about sports unless he’s willing to invest in proper facilities for young athletes.

Speaking on Boom 106.9 FM Tuesday, Shallow pulled no punches as he accused Gonsalves of being all talk and no action when it comes to developing sports infrastructure in his country.

The cricket chief’s frustration boiled over as he described the plight of three young cricketers in North Leeward’s Spring Village who are part of his mentorship program but have nowhere to train.

“These are youngsters; one of them is 16, 17, and the other is 18. They cannot find anywhere to practice,” Shallow said, his voice heavy with exasperation. “But yet you (Gonsalves) are going to come publicly and criticize West Indies cricket when you are the prime minister of a country and you cannot even produce or provide facilities for players to train.”

The pointed criticism comes amid ongoing tensions between the two men, with Shallow making it clear that Gonsalves has lost the moral authority to comment on regional cricket without backing up his words with concrete action.

“You do not have the authority to speak on sports. What are you doing for sports in your country? And if you are not going to do anything for sports in a country, then shut up and don’t speak about sports,” Shallow declared.

In a particularly stinging comparison, Shallow contrasted Gonsalves with other regional leaders who he says are genuinely committed to sports development.

“Leave it to individuals such as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia to discuss sports, as he is actively involved in promoting them. Leave it to Prime Minister Mottley to speak about sports. Leave it to President Ali to speak about sports. But you don’t speak about sports,” he said.

What makes this confrontation particularly explosive is the deeply personal nature of the conflict between the two men. Shallow revealed that their relationship soured after he refused to align himself politically with Gonsalves.

“I do not have a problem with Ralph Gonsalves. Ralph has a problem with me. That’s a fact. I sat down with him as a professional, and I explained to him my situation. I suspect that he would have preferred to have me on his side, but obviously I didn’t want to be on his side. And for that, he clearly has a grudge.”

The cricket president went further, suggesting that Gonsalves has been conducting a systematic campaign against him following his refusal to join the ULP. Perhaps most damaging was Shallow’s recollection of what he described as a “defining moment” that caused him to distance himself from Gonsalves entirely.

“We were on a radio program. And he said, ‘Oh, I am not someone who is going to consider you as a Black boy from North Leeward, as a little Black boy from North Leeward.’ That is what he said. It was a defining moment,” Shallow revealed.

This revelation adds a troubling dimension to their conflict and suggests deeper issues about how political leaders view and interact with successful professionals from humble backgrounds.

When pressed by radio host Dwight Joseph about whether Gonsalves was deliberately trying to undermine West Indies cricket to get at him personally, Shallow’s response was telling.

“Well, there is evidence to suggest that, you know, the fellow went on a regional campaign against me. He was defeated. He attempted to get me into his party, but that failed. Then he attempted to bring me down, but that failed because I was returned unopposed as president.”

As the dust settles from this verbal bombshell, what’s certain is that Shallow has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging not just Gonsalves but all regional leaders to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to developing the next generation of Caribbean sporting talent.