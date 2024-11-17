CWI Unveils Test Squad for Upcoming Bangladesh Series

CWI ANNOUNCES WEST INDIES TEST SQUAD FOR HOME SERIES AGAINST BANGLADESH

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to unveil the West Indies Test squad for the highly anticipated two-match series against Bangladesh. This home series, scheduled from 22 November to 4 December 2024, in Antigua and Jamaica, marks a crucial chapter as the team looks to capitalize on home conditions and finish the World Test Championship on a high note.

Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the squad features an exciting mix of seasoned, in-form players and fresh talent. The in-form Justin Greaves is in the squad following a sensational run in the CG United Super50 Cup, where he smashed three centuries. His recent performances have been a highlight of the domestic season and underscores how pivotal domestic platforms are for the next generation of talent. Kevin Sinclair also returns to the squad as a valuable spin bowling option, while Jason Holder will miss the series as he continues rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches.

Tickets for the month-long series against Bangladesh are available online at tickets.windiescricket.com

West Indies Test Squad vs Bangladesh

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain) Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain) Alick Athanaze Keacy Carty Justin Greaves Kavem Hodge Tevin Imlach Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Mikyle Louis Anderson Phillip Kemar Roach Jayden Seales Kevin Sinclair Jomel Warrican

Team Management:

Head Coach: Andre Coley

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Batting): Jimmy Adams

Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklyn

Assistant Coach (Fielding/Wicket-Keeping): Jamal Smith

Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Masseuse: Darc Browne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Media Officer: Jerome Foster

Meanwhile, ahead of the Test series, Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite will lead a CWI Select XI, 13-man squad, for the two-day warm-up match against Bangladesh, scheduled for 17 and 18 November at the CWI-owned Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. This warm-up match holds significant importance in preparation for the main Test series. It offers a valuable opportunity for fringe players to showcase their skills in a competitive setting, while also providing Test players with an opportunity to fine-tune their form.

