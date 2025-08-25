CWSA issues water disruption notice for several villages

The Central Water & Sewerage Authority would like to inform residents of the following areas that due to reduced river flow affecting the Montreal water source ; The following areas will experience water disruption, between the hours of 9:00PM and 5:00AM starting TONIGHT 25th August 2025, until further Notice.
• RICHLAND PARK
• AKERS
• LA CROIX
• EVESHAM
• EVESHAM VALE
• GINGER VILLAGE
• CARRIERE
• CALDER RIDGE
• ENHAMS
• POMSET
• CARAPAN
• SOUTHWOOD
• GLENSIDE
• SAYERS
• NEW PROSPECT
• SIMON
• DICKIE
Please ensure that there is adequate water stored in your Home or Business.
The CWSA regrets any inconveniences caused!