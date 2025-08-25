CWSA issues water disruption notice for several villages

The Central Water & Sewerage Authority would like to inform residents of the following areas that due to reduced river flow affecting the Montreal water source ; The following areas will experience water disruption, between the hours of 9:00PM and 5:00AM starting TONIGHT 25th August 2025, until further Notice.

• RICHLAND PARK

• AKERS

• LA CROIX

• EVESHAM

• EVESHAM VALE

• GINGER VILLAGE

• CARRIERE

• CALDER RIDGE

• ENHAMS

• POMSET

• CARAPAN

• SOUTHWOOD

• GLENSIDE

• SAYERS

• NEW PROSPECT

• SIMON

• DICKIE

Please ensure that there is adequate water stored in your Home or Business.

The CWSA regrets any inconveniences caused!