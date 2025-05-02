CWSA Working on Water Quality Issues in Largo Height-Green Hill

Water Issues in Kingstown being addressed

Technical Issues at Mamoon Treatment Plant

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said the Central Water and Sewage Authority has assured the government that there are ongoing efforts to address the issue of water quality within the Largo Height- Green Hill area.

Speaking on NBC radio on Wednesday, Gonsalves said it was reported by the CWSA that in times of drought, the water quality at the Mamoon system is affected and the plant has been experiencing functional failure, that is, an inability to filter raw water during periods of low river flow.

The Prime minister noted that the CWSA report also indicated that the issue is to be rectified soonest, and in the meantime, a number of measures have come into effect. These include having customers in Lower areas of Largo Height and Green Hill now being fed by the Majorca system putting less pressure on the current mamoon system.

According to the report, ” this allows customers to receive quality water to which they have grown accustomed…the reduced demand on the mamoon system will increase the accumulated volume of storage.”

In the meantime, the mamoon system will “serve only the higher elevated areas of Largo Height and Green Hill, these areas cannot be served by the Majorca system due to the high elevation” , and the CWSA will also ” increase the frequency by which the mamoon system is flushed to eliminate any suspended solids in the network and ensure the quality of water is safe for consumption” and daily monitoring of the system.

The technical issues affecting the plant are expected to be resolved within a month.

The Mamoon treatment Plant was commissioned in 2015 and primarily serves the communities of Green Hill and Largo Height.