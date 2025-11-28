CXC® Bats for Regional Employers’ Consortium

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) has been actively building strategic partnerships with regional employers’ groups and national workforce bodies to keep pace with the growing demand for more entry-level workers with job-ready skills.

Dr Eduardo Ali, CXC’s Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO, has revealed that the regional examinations body intends to formally launch a Regional Employers’ Consortium in the first quarter of 2026. This Consortium is expected to feed real-time labour market information and insights into CXC®. It comprises groups such as the Caribbean Employers’ Confederation (CEC), the Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM), the CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO) and the Caribbean Institute for Human Resource Management (CAIHRM).

“This Consortium is an idea whose time has come”, says Dr Ali. “It will enhance CXC’s job market and skills fore-sighting mechanisms to ensure that our secondary to post-secondary qualifications are responding to the regularly changing needs of the regional workforce, he added.

“We will harness employability and skills survey data collection every two years, all coordinated by CXC® but utilising the shared collaborative power and capacity of these labour and industry bodies”, added Dr Ali.