CXC emphasizes human judgment over AI detection

On May 11, 2026, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) issued a reassuring message to students, teachers, and parents regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in School-Based Assessments (SBAs). In a newly released video address titled “Who You Choose to Be,” CXC’s Director of Operations, Dr. Nicole Manning, outlined the Council’s pro-student-teacher approach, which prioritizes human judgment and fairness over a strict reliance on automated AI detection tools.

Addressing growing concerns about the reliability of AI checkers, Dr. Manning confirmed that AI detection software will not serve as the sole basis for decisions regarding a student’s work. Instead, the moderation and assessment process will continue to rely heavily on the established teacher-student relationship, which is built on ongoing observations, drafts, and discussions. “AI checkers are one input. They are not the verdict,” Dr. Manning stated, ensuring the public that human interventions will be present throughout the grading process to guarantee fairness.

According to the CXC’s official guidelines, students are permitted to use AI as a tool for understanding difficult concepts, brainstorming ideas, explaining terms, and generating structural suggestions. However, transparency is mandatory. Whenever AI is utilized, students must clearly cite their sources and submit both a Disclosure Form and an Originality Report alongside their SBA. For students who choose not to use AI, these forms are not required.

The Council strictly warned that submitting work generated wholly or significantly by AI constitutes academic dishonesty. Such infractions will be managed under the CXC’s established irregularity procedures, requiring collaboration between the candidate, the teacher, and the school principal.

Recognizing the heavy responsibility placed on educators in this evolving digital landscape, the CXC has pledged to support teachers with the resources and training needed to navigate AI confidently. Dr. Manning encouraged educators to engage their students in honest conversations about the ethical use of AI and why academic integrity matters well beyond the examination room.

Directing her final thoughts to Caribbean learners, Dr. Manning emphasized personal responsibility over the fear of being caught: “Integrity is not about whether a machine can detect what you did. It is about who you choose to be”.

Students, parents, and educators can view Dr. Manning’s full video address on the CXC official YouTube channel and access the complete Standards and Guidelines on Generative AI Use in School-Based Assessments at the organization’s website, www.cxc.org.