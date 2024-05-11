CXC Investigates paper distribution issue for CSEC POA Exam

CXC® Investigating Concerns Around Distribution of CSEC® Principles of Accounts Paper 02 at Specific Centres

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) has commenced investigations into circumstances surrounding an issue which occurred with the distribution of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) Principles of Accounts Paper 02, at specific centres.

CXC® understands that any uncertainty around examinations can cause anxiety and we wish to assure candidates and parents that these matters are treated with the highest urgency.

Once we have completed our investigations, the appropriate action will be taken.