CXC issues statement as Tropical Storm Bret nears the region

CXC issues statement on the passage of Tropical Storm Bret

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) is currently monitoring Tropical Storm Bret as it approaches the region. During and after the passage of this weather system, the safety and well–being of all our stakeholders is paramount.



We urge all stakeholders to follow the safety directives provided by each government. CXC® is in dialogue with ministries of education across the region as it relates to the examinations which may be affected in their country.



For countries where their government has not ordered a cancellation of the examinations, all examinations are expected to be administered as normal. Continue to remain safe and we pray that the storm will pass by with minimum damage.



NOTE: This statement will be updated as further information is provided by the region’s Meteorological Services.