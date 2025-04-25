CXC Launches 2025 CPEA Story Writing Competition for Students

CXC® Competition for Region’s Young Storytellers Closes 30 April

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) officially opened the 2025 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA™) Story Writing Competition, inviting young storytellers from across the region to showcase their creative talents.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the competition, which has become a platform for budding writers to display their writing prowess.

Students from Montserrat have taken the top prize on three occasions with other winners coming from Grenada, Saint Lucia, Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines

The competition, which began accepting entries on 21 March 2025, will remain open until 30 April 2025. A panel of judges from across the region will evaluate the submissions, seeking original stories that ignite the imagination and reflect the rich, diverse cultures and lifestyles of the Caribbean. There are no limits on themes or subjects and the story must be set in the Caribbean.

The winner of the competition, in addition to the prestige of being recognised as one of the top young writers in the region, will receive a Samsung tablet. The winning entry will also be featured in the top 20 stories that will be published as eBooks on the CXC® website, providing a wider audience for the work of these young authors.

The CPEA™ Story Writing Competition was created to give pupils participating in the CPEA™ an opportunity to develop and display their writing skills. The competition is an integral part of CPEA’s broader goal of enhancing language literacy through various writing tasks, including narrative pieces.

The CPEA™ is a comprehensive evaluation of the essential literacies required for pupils completing primary school. It emphasises the integration of both formative and summative assessments in the educational process.

For more information about the competition and submission guidelines, visit the CXC® website: https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/