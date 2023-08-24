CXC offers a telephone helpline for exam results

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) has informed candidates that a telephone helpdesk service has been established to provide extended support to candidates obtaining their results via the student portal.

According to a Council recommendation, candidates seeking assistance should call the CXC® helpdesk service in Barbados at +1 (246) 227-1800 or +1 (876) 630-5202 in Jamaica, and then select menu choice 0 when requested by the recording.

This service will be available only between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. (AST) on Thursday, August 24. Normal service will resume on Friday, August 25, during regular office hours, through CXC’s PBX numbers and other digital channels.

The Caribbean tests Council (CXC®) notifies all candidates that the preliminary results of the May/June 2023 CXC® regional tests will be available online on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. (AST).

Candidates can view their results at www.cxc.org/student-results or through the CXC® Student Portal.

Source : CXC