CXC mourns Hazel Simmons-McDonald’s passing

CXC® Mourns the Passing of Professor Emerita Hazel Simmons-McDonald OBE

The Chairman, Council, Executives, Management and Staff of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) are saddened at the passing of Professor Emerita Hazel Simmons-McDonald OBE, a distinguished Caribbean academic and regional leader in education.

Professor Emerita Simmons-McDonald served as the first Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Open Campus— now The UWI Global Campus — until her retirement.

“Professor Emerita Simmons-McDonald was a passionate advocate for education across the region and a steadfast supporter of CXC®. She served on Council, our Board of Governors, as well as the School Examinations Committee (SEC) and its Sub-Committee (SUBSEC),” noted Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of the Caribbean Examinations Council.

“Through her formidable work in Caribbean linguistics and culture, she empowered countless students across the region through her contribution to CXC® syllabus development in the field of languages, as well as publication of textbooks to support subjects at CSEC® and CAPE®. Her commitment to preserving and sharing the rich tapestry of the Caribbean helped to deepen collective understanding”, added Dr Wesley.

The CXC® Registrar and CEO pointed out that Professor Emerita Simmons-McDonald was at the forefront of making higher education and lifelong learning more accessible, aided by her significant contribution to the development of the regional secondary education assessment and certification system. “Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched—both in the classroom and beyond. She was held in the highest regard by all who had the privilege of working with her.

“On behalf of the Chairman of CXC®, Sir Hilary Beckles, other members of Council, Management and Staff, I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and many former students, on the passing of Professor Emerita Hazel Simmons-McDonald”, continued Dr Wesley.