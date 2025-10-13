CXC pushes ethical use of AI in education assessment

CXC Pushes Responsible Ethical Use of AI In Education Assessment

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) continued its regional engagement series in Guyana last week (Oct 8-11), meeting with over

300 educators, students, employers and other stakeholders to discuss the implementation of CXC® standards and guidelines for the Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Assessment.

The sessions are aimed at encouraging stakeholders in the regional education system to embrace the use of AI responsibly and ethically, according to Dr Wayne Wesley, CXC® Registrar and CEO.

At a courtesy call on the new Minister of Education, the Hon Sonia Parag and her senior leadership team during the stakeholder mission, Dr Wesley provided an update on CXC’s ongoing transformational initiatives pertaining to Artificial Intelligence, as well as other innovations such as the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC) qualification, a modularised approach to learning aimed at increasing access to certification for out-of-school youth, part-time students, and adult learners.

Minister Parag emphasised the Ministry’s strategic policy thrust is to improve the performance of every Guyanese student aided by a digital school initiative to create an engaging learning environment. She acknowledged that the innovative initiatives by CXC® in respect of CTEC and the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence are consistent with the strategic policy objectives of the Ministry.

Dr Wesley also pointed out CXC’s commitment to achieving alignment with the educational policy goals of the respective Member States served by the regional examinations and assessment body. “As we design and present our array of knowledge products to the market, we are grateful for the support of our regional policymakers”, noted Dr Wesley.

“Foundational to the renewed mission of the Council is to place greater focus on competency-based assessment and the use of its Product Innovation Model to open more opportunities across the region, equipping our students with the knowledge and relevant skill competencies to matriculate into higher education and to obtain employment”, added the CXC® Registrar.

The Standards and Guidelines for the Use of AI in Education Assessment stakeholder sessions, which commenced in mid-September in Barbados, and staged in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the OECS, will culminate with an online webinar on 17 October.

CXC’s Director of Operations, Dr Nicole Manning, who has been spearheading the initiative, expressed appreciation for the very positive response to the seminars across the broad spectrum of stakeholders served by CXC®”

“The turnout and participation in these engagement sessions have been exemplary”, she noted. “Here in Guyana, we have been able to agree with our stakeholders that while students will not be allowed to include AI content in their SBA submissions for the May-June 2026 examinations, they will be allowed to use AI tools in areas such as ideation and enhancements with the proper referencing”, emphasised Dr Manning.

Between 28 and 30 October, the Caribbean Examinations Council will inaugurate a Regional Education Conference in Jamaica in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, under the theme Navigating the Digital Age: Rethinking Teaching, Learning and Assessment. It will be an important meeting of the minds for top Caribbean educators to discuss and agree on strategies to advance the regional education transformation agenda.