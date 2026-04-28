CXC rallies behind students ahead of historic 2026 exam season

As the May-June 2026 examination season begins, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is calling on the region to support its candidates during what it describes as a historic exam cycle.

In a recently released video message directed at students, parents, and educators, CXC Registrar and CEO Dr. Wayne Wesley delivered a heartfelt appeal, urging candidates to approach their exams with confidence and to prioritize self-care. The upcoming session will encompass the complete range of CXC qualifications, including the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC), and Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

This exam cycle marks a significant milestone for the 54-year-old institution with the launch of the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC) Mathematics Module 1 pilot. Over 2,400 candidates across 13 Member States are registered to participate in this new initiative. The CTEC pilot allows both traditional and non-traditional learners to earn a job-readiness micro-credential as they work toward their full CSEC certification, representing a new, flexible pathway in Caribbean educational assessment.

The introduction of CTEC follows CXC’s inaugural Regional Education Conference and Ministerial Forum, which was co-convened last March in Kingston alongside Jamaica’s Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information. The landmark event gathered over 400 education stakeholders from 27 countries to tackle the challenges of teaching, learning, and assessment in the digital age. During the conference, Dr. Wesley emphasized that the region’s examination systems must align with how digital-native learners process knowledge, declaring that “equity is not a concession to excellence but its truest expression”.

Despite changes over the institution’s history, Dr. Wesley reaffirmed CXC’s absolute commitment to candidate success, cultural relevance, and the global recognition of its qualifications. As students make their final preparations, the Registrar offered words of encouragement: “Use your study time wisely. Look after yourself and your mental wellbeing. Eat well. And rest when you need to. Be confident. Show up for all of your examinations. You’ve got this!”.