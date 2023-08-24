CXC says CSEC preliminary results for May/June 2023 will be delayed

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) regrets to inform candidates that the release of preliminary results of this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) examinations will be delayed and therefore results will be available at 12:00 midnight (AST) and not 6:00 pm (AST) as initially scheduled. Further updates will be issued via our official website and social media pages.

Preliminary results of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCSLC®) will be available at 6:00 pm (AST) as scheduled. Candidates can access their results at https://www.cxc.org/student-results .

Candidates who may have questions about their grades, may submit requests for reviews and/or queries. The deadline for submission of requests for reviews or queries is Friday, 22 September 2023. Further details can be found online at CXC’s official social media pages.

CXC® will operate a Helpdesk service between the hours of 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (AST) on 24 August, to provide support to candidates accessing their results. CAPE® and CCSLC® candidates who require assistance, may contact the Helpdesk in Barbados at 1-246-227-1800 or in Jamaica at 1-876-630-5200, selecting menu option 0 when prompted by the recording.

CXC® apologises for this inconvenience and wishes to assure CSEC® candidates that the team is working assiduously to provide their preliminary results as soon as possible.