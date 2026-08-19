CXC says ‘region is on the rise’ following 2026 results

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) officially released the results of the 2026 May-June examination period today, marking a transformative moment for regional education with the launch of a new modular certification and the first-ever recording of artificial intelligence (AI) misuse in exams.

Hosted in Anguilla for the first time in a decade, the ceremony highlighted a regional upward trend in academic performance alongside a strategic shift toward more flexible, 21st-century assessment models.

The centerpiece of the 2026 release was the official launch of the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CEK). Described by CXC Registrar and CEO Dr. Wayne Wesley as a “game-changer,” CEK breaks traditional syllabuses into focused, stackable modules.

The initiative aims to eliminate “wasted learning” by certifying students for specific competencies even if they do not complete a full subject.

The 2026 pilot for CEK Mathematics Module 1 saw a remarkable 88% success rate among its 2,535 pioneers. Furthermore, Dr. Wesley announced that approximately 35,000 candidates from the standard CSEC Mathematics cohort would also be awarded the CEK Module 1 credential based on their demonstrated competencies.

Overall, regional performance remained strong across the Council’s suite of offerings:

CAPE: The regional percentage of acceptable grades (Grades I–V) rose to 93.52%. Top-performing subjects included Caribbean Studies, Information Technology, and Environmental Science, with several territories achieving 100% pass rates in these areas.

The regional percentage of acceptable grades (Grades I–V) rose to 93.52%. Top-performing subjects included Caribbean Studies, Information Technology, and Environmental Science, with several territories achieving 100% pass rates in these areas. CSEC: The overall performance stood at 72.18%, a slight increase over 2025. Mathematics saw a notable 4% improvement, with the regional acceptable grade rate reaching 42%.

The overall performance stood at 72.18%, a slight increase over 2025. Mathematics saw a notable 4% improvement, with the regional acceptable grade rate reaching 42%. CCSLC & CVQ: While registration for the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) saw some declines, the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) saw an increase in candidates to 4,977 across 37 occupational areas.

Host nation Anguilla was singled out for exceptional performance, trending above regional averages in Information Technology, Principles of Business, English A, and Mathematics.

The 2026 cycle underscored the rapid digitalization of the CXC. Dr. Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, noted increased participation in electronic assessments and the use of a “hybrid E-assessment” for the CEK pilot, where students viewed papers on-screen but wrote answers in traditional booklets.

Significantly, Anguilla was recognized as the first CARICOM member state to implement a National Generative AI in Education Policy (2025-2030). This follows a 2025 Memorandum of Understanding between Anguilla and the CXC to ethically integrate AI into the classroom.

However, technology also brought new challenges. For the first time, “AI misuse” was officially categorized as a form of examination irregularity. CXC reported a total of 128 irregularities this year, up from 80 in the previous cycle, including unauthorized device use and collusion.

Despite the celebratory tone, officials expressed “worrying” concerns regarding absenteeism and the non-submission of School-Based Assessments (SBAs). Over 32,000 candidates were absent for CSEC examinations, a trend that renders students “ungraded” and wastes educational resources. Dr. Manning urged parents and educators to intervene, noting that many students skip exams simply because they feel underprepared.

Additionally, a persistent gender disparity was noted at the CAPE level, where females accounted for 62% of candidates compared to 38% for males.

As the 2026 results portal opened to thousands of anxious students, the message from leadership was clear: results are a “stage of the journey, not an end point”. The CXC plans to expand the CEK modular format to subjects like English A, Spanish, and Integrated Science by 2027, continuing its mission to meet “Generation Z and Alpha” learners where they are.

“No territory in our Caribbean community is too small to host a moment of great significance,” Dr. Wesley concluded. “We are declaring to our students: what you know counts”.