CXC seeking to lessen the number of school dropouts without certification

CXC to increase options for students

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) wants to lower the number of high school graduates who don’t have a certificate.

Concerned about the situation, Dr. Wayne Wesley, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the examinations body, said that the council is working to give all students who finish high school qualifications and opportunities.

“We want to stop the problem that is keeping many of our young people from reaching their fullest potential with all of our heart and all of our speed,” he said. He said that the CXC would keep working with the education ministries.

Charles Washington Misick, the leader of Turks and Caicos, praised CXC’s efforts to make sure no one was left behind.

The Premier said that 16,115 students got Grade One, 3023 got Grade Two, 3440 got Grade Three, 2293 got Grade Four, 801 got Grade Five, and 11 got Grade Six on the CSEC. At the same time, 1049 people either didn’t take the 2022 exam or didn’t get a grade.

“76.3% of the people who took the test and got a grade of one to three passed, which is 4.6% more than in 2021 (71.7%). So, we’re getting better, and we know that once the pandemic is over, we’ll be in a better place,” he said.

The two said these things Thursday night at the CXC’s Regional Top Performers virtual awards ceremony, which was held at the Blue Haven Conference Room in Leeward Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

Source : Barbados Today