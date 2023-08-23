CXC to announce May/June 2023 examination results in St Kitts

CXC’s 2023 Official Release of Results Ceremony to be Hosted by the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis

As students across the region prepare for the new term, and for many a new beginning at a higher-level institution, regional assessment body the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®), is preparing to release the preliminary May/June 2023 examination results to candidates on Thursday 24 August, 2023.

This year, the Ministry of Education in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will host the Official Release of Results Ceremony, highlighting candidates’ performance in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCSLC®).

The Honourable Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth Empowerment, Housing & Human Settlement, Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, will deliver the feature address.

Remarks will also be given by Mrs Lisa-Romayne Pistana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of CXC®. Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, CXC®, will report on the administration of examinations and share local and regional highlights of the candidates’ performance. The ceremony, which will be held at 10:00 am (AST), can be viewed live online at CXC TV, www.cxc.org/cxctv.

Specially invited guests including students, principals, ministry officials, teachers, parents and media will be entertained with elements of the Federation’s culture by a talented troupe, The Brotherhood Drummers.

Preliminary examination results will be released online at 6:00 pm (AST) on Thursday 24 August 2023. Candidates may access their results via the Student Portal at https://www.cxc.org/student-results. CXC® has established a Helpdesk service, which will operate between the hours of 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (AST) on 24 August, to provide support to candidates accessing their results.

Candidates may contact the CXC® Helpdesk service in Barbados at 1-246-227-1800 or in Jamaica at 1-876-630-5200, selecting menu option 0 when prompted by the recording.

Source : CXC