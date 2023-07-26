CXC to hold public info session on modified grading after maths breach

CXC® to Host Information Session on Modified Grading Approach

As a result of the discovery of a breach of the 2023 May/June Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) Mathematics Paper 02, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) announced on 19 May 2023 that the modified approach will be used to award fair and valid grades for this subject.

On Thursday 27 July 2023 at 11:00 am (AST), CXC® will host an online Public Information Session for stakeholders to learn more about the grading methodology behind the CXC® Modified Approach and its application to the grading of CSEC® Mathematics for the May/June 2023 examinations.

Stakeholders are invited to view the session online at cxc.org/cxctv or register HERE to join via Zoom.

This interactive session will be facilitated by Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, and Mr Alton McPherson, Senior Manager of the Examinations Development and Production Department.

On Monday, 24 July 2023, CXC® shared a video outlining the modified approach on the organisation’s website and social media platforms as well as with stakeholder groups.

Source : CXC