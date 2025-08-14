CXC to release 2025 exam results in Cayman islands on Friday

CXC® and Cayman Islands Host May-June 2025 Examinations Results Ceremony

Officials of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) have arrived in the Cayman Islands for the highly anticipated Release of Results Ceremony for the May-June 2025 examinations, to take place this Friday, 15 August 2025 at the John Gray High School Gym in the national capital, George Town.

CXC® Registrar and CEO, Dr Wayne Wesley and Director of Operations, Dr Nicole Manning will officially share the performance data relating to the over 100,000 candidates from across the region, who registered to sit more than 600,000 subject entries in the May-June 2025 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCSLC®) examinations.

The CXC® team will be joined by the Honourable Rolston Anglin, Minister for Education & Training, Finance and Economic Development, who will bring the featured address to this ceremony, which is hosted annually by a CXC®-participating country under the aegis of its Ministry of Education.

“The Government and People of the Cayman Islands are proudly opening its doors to CXC® and the wider region” noted Minister Anglin. “Education is at a turning point globally and we acknowledge CXC’s important work to expand and improve learning, assessment and certification in the regional education system, and to keep pace with the speed of the technological innovations of the Fifth Industrial Revolution such as AI and Machine Learning. Our dedicated team at the Ministry has been putting all the arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and successful Release Ceremony”, affirmed the Minister.

This morning, the CXC® team made a courtesy call on officials of the Ministry, ahead of consultations with other key stakeholder groups, including principals, teachers, parents, students, and the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce. “Inclusive decision-making is a cornerstone of CXC’s operations”, noted Dr Wesley.

“As we continue to keep pace with the innovation happening across the education landscape, we are ensuring that we consult with our stakeholders at every step of the way- our

stakeholders hold us accountable in the exercise of our duty of care to this region, that we are so proud to serve”, added the CXC® Registrar.

Dr Nicole Manning, who oversees the Examination Services division at CXC®, reflected on the value of CXC® qualifications for matriculation to higher education and career development. “Coming out of this examinations cycle, we want our candidates to value this process as an important phase of their development as they play their part in advancing our Caribbean society. CXC® remains committed to a transformative learning system reflective of fairness, opportunity, dignity and future-readiness”, said Dr Manning.