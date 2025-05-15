CXC to Unveil Strategies for Digital-Ready Graduates

CXC® Shares New Certification Strategies and Models for the Workforce at Jamaica Employers Conference

The Director of Operations with responsibility for examinations services at the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC®), Dr Nicole Manning, will outline CXC’s strategic and tactical responses aimed at equipping and improving the readiness of graduates for employment in the context of a digital world.

Under the theme “Change or Stagnate: Digital Transformation – Advancing the Region’s Human Capital”, Dr Manning is expected to deliver a keenly anticipated presentation to the General Session of the Jamaica Employers Federation’s (JEF) 41st Annual Business & Workplace Convention on Friday, 16 May.

The CXC® Executive will highlight the efforts of the Caribbean’s premier examination and assessment body to reshape qualification modalities to suit the changing needs of the market, with an emphasis on the new Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC®), that allows students to engage with subjects in a modularized format at their own pace to achieve the full certification over time and providing greater opportunities in creating profiles aligned to their selected occupation.

Dr Manning is also expected to speak to how CXC’s Responsible Generative AI Policy Framework will be deployed into the regional Secondary Education System to improve the teaching and learning process, and how employers may adjust the workplace to maximise the digital skillsets of the new generation of workers, or Nex-Gen Digital Natives.

Dr Manning will also call for deeper partnerships between CXC® and employers to equip and retrain the workforce with the essential skills needed for the future, in keeping with CXC’s Duty of Care – “to develop and prepare the people of the region to be the best versions of themselves and to add value to Caribbean life and society”, as declared by Dr Wayne Wesley, CXC® Registrar and Chief Executive officer at regional press conference last month.

The 41st JEF Annual Convention is being held under the theme: “Empowering Tomorrow:

Leadership, Adaptability and Sustainability” at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.