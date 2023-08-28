CXC issues updated CSEC and CAPE syllabuses for September 2023

Updated CXC® syllabuses for teaching in September 2023

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) is pleased to provide the amended and revised Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations® (CAPE®) syllabuses for selected subjects for which teaching starts in September 2023.

Teachers and students preparing for examinations in these subject areas should become familiar with the syllabuses for the new school term. Institutions offering these subjects should make note of the effective dates of the first examinations and be guided accordingly.

SUBJECT

CAPE® Accounting

CAPE® Animation and Game Design

CAPE® Entrepreneurship

CAPE® Financial Services Studies

CAPE® Integrated Mathematics

CAPE® Literatures in English

CAPE® Management of Business

CSEC® Social Studies

CAPE® Physical Education and Sports

CSEC® Caribbean History

CSEC® Office Administration

The syllabuses are available for download from the cxc website: www.cxc.org/syllabus-download/ and are free of charge.

Source : CXC