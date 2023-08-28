CXC issues updated CSEC and CAPE syllabuses for September 2023

Updated CXC® syllabuses for teaching in September 2023
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) is pleased to provide the amended and revised Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations® (CAPE®) syllabuses for selected subjects for which teaching starts in September 2023.
Teachers and students preparing for examinations in these subject areas should become familiar with the syllabuses for the new school term. Institutions offering these subjects should make note of the effective dates of the first examinations and be guided accordingly.
SUBJECT
CAPE® Accounting
CAPE® Animation and Game Design
CAPE® Entrepreneurship
CAPE® Financial Services Studies
CAPE® Integrated Mathematics
CAPE® Literatures in English
CAPE® Management of Business
CSEC® Social Studies
CAPE® Physical Education and Sports
CSEC® Caribbean History
CSEC® Office Administration
The syllabuses are available for download from the cxc website: www.cxc.org/syllabus-download/ and are free of charge.