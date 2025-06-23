Under the theme “Educating our society, protecting our democracy,” the programme engaged young Vincentians from various communities across the country, including Bequia in the Northern Grenadines. These workshops offered a comprehensive curriculum designed to deepen participants’ understanding of democratic principles, constitutional rights, governance, advocacy, and responsible citizenship.

Topics covered included:

•The Constitution of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with emphasis on fundamental rights and freedoms.

•The main Pillars of Democracy.

•The legislative role of Parliament.

•Advocacy training and civic responsibility.

•A hands-on mock election exercise to demonstrate the importance of the electoral process.

This programme not only enhanced civic literacy among youth but also empowered participants to become advocates in their communities and engage meaningfully in democratic processes. The closing ceremony celebrated their achievements with the awarding of certificates and a call to continued civic involvement.

The CYDU also presented a policy paper to President of the NDP Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday advocating for the expansion of comprehensive civic education across St. Vincent and the Grenadines as an important step in positive youth development and outcomes.

Speaking at the event, Nick Francis, Caribbean Regional Coordinator for WFD Programme, stated:

“This programme is a testament to the power of civic education in shaping informed, responsible, and active citizens. The youth of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have demonstrated a strong commitment to understanding their democracy and contributing to its development. We are proud to support such vital initiatives.”

CYDU thanks all facilitators including Mrs. Shanille Howe-Lewis, Ms. Novita Roberts-McCoy, Mr. Jomo Thomas, Ms. Shirlan Zita Barnwell, Ms. Vynnette Frederick, Mrs. Luann Hadaway, Mr. Brenton Smith; as well as all volunteers, and participants who contributed to making this programme a success. We remain committed to youth empowerment and democratic strengthening across the Caribbean region.