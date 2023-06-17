Dad shoots 3 young sons dead in OHIO

An Ohio father has allegedly confessed to lining up his three young sons and executing them with a rifle at their home — as his terrified daughter fled, screaming that he was “killing everyone,” prosecutors said Friday.
Chad Doerman, 32, who is also accused of shooting the boys’ mother in the hand, has been charged with aggravated murder over the sickening ordeal that unfolded at the Monroe Township home Thursday afternoon.
One of the boys — who were 3, 4 and 7 — had tried to flee into a nearby field before being “hunted” down by his father, hauled back to the home and then shot dead, prosecutors said as they detailed the depraved chain of events during Doerman’s Friday morning arraignment.
“This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen,” Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve told the court, according to WKRC-TV.
“I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father — their protector — was murdering them.”
The boys were discovered by deputies outside the home after two 911 callers alerted authorities to the bloody terror just before 4.30 p.m.
