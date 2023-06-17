Dad shoots 3 young sons dead in OHIO

An Ohio father has allegedly confessed to lining up his three young sons and executing them with a rifle at their home — as his terrified daughter fled, screaming that he was “killing everyone,” prosecutors said Friday.

Chad Doerman, 32, who is also accused of shooting the boys’ mother in the hand, has been charged with aggravated murder over the sickening ordeal that unfolded at the Monroe Township home Thursday afternoon.

One of the boys — who were 3, 4 and 7 — had tried to flee into a nearby field before being “hunted” down by his father, hauled back to the home and then shot dead, prosecutors said as they detailed the depraved chain of events during Doerman’s Friday morning arraignment.

“This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen,” Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve told the court, according to WKRC-TV.

“I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father — their protector — was murdering them.”

The boys were discovered by deputies outside the home after two 911 callers alerted authorities to the bloody terror just before 4.30 p.m.

The first call apparently came from the mother who was screaming “her babies had been shot” and the second was made by a passing motorist who said a little girl was running down the street saying that her “father was killing everyone.” The three boys, whose names haven’t been released, were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Their 34-year-old mother, who also hasn’t been identified, was found outside the home suffering from a gunshot to the hand. She was shot trying to grab the gun away from Doerman, according to prosecutors. The mom was treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear if the surviving daughter was also injured or how old she is. Doerman, meanwhile, was found sitting on a stoop at the home and was promptly taken into custody without incident. During a subsequent interview with detectives, the father allegedly admitted to lining the boys up in the yard and opening fire on them.