Dangerous dragging Flow cable worry Spring Estate residents

Residents of Spring Estate are raising urgent safety concerns after a Flow utility cable has been left hanging precariously over a public roadway for more than two weeks, creating a significant hazard for motorists and local children.

The cable, which has partially detached from a utility pole, is now hanging so low that it is almost touching the ground. According to reports from the community, the cable is frequently dragged across the roofs of passing vehicles as they navigate the roadway.

This situation has created a perilous environment for both drivers and pedestrians, with specific concerns raised for the safety of the many children who play in the immediate area.

Despite multiple attempts by residents to alert Flow to the danger, the issue remains unaddressed. Community members claim that when they contacted the company, representatives primarily questioned whether their internet service was still functional.

Because the internet was still working, no urgent response was provided, leaving residents with the impression that the physical safety hazard is not being treated as a priority.

The community emphasizes that the situation has escalated beyond a simple service matter.

As the cable continues to be pulled and dragged by passing traffic, there is growing fear that it could completely detach, posing a severe risk of electrical contact and serious injury to anyone nearby. Residents are calling for immediate intervention before a preventable accident occurs.