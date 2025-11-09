Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image

NDP slams EC$144K govt contract awarded to Grace Walters

Ernesto Cooke

In a heated political confrontation, the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) in a South Windward rally heavily criticized a government contract awarded to Dr. Grace Walters, calling the EC$144,000 one-year advisory role a “disgrace” that misappropriates critical healthcare resources.

Waters is the ULP’s candidate for North Windward.

Daniel Cummings, NDP’s chairman and West Kingstown MP, delivered a blistering attack during a North Union rally, challenging the contract’s legitimacy and questioning Dr. Walters’ professional capabilities.

The contract, signed in January 2025, appoints Walters as a healthcare reform advisor, a move Cummings argues could have instead funded three essential nursing positions.

“This is a woman who couldn’t even secure plastic gloves for the hospital,” Cummings declared, highlighting alleged systemic failures during Walters’ tenure as MCMH administrator.

The government contract will now become a focal point of political debate, and is expected to raise critical questions about resource allocation, professional merit, and the intersection of political patronage and public service.

Share This Article
ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -