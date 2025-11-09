NDP slams EC$144K govt contract awarded to Grace Walters

In a heated political confrontation, the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) in a South Windward rally heavily criticized a government contract awarded to Dr. Grace Walters, calling the EC$144,000 one-year advisory role a “disgrace” that misappropriates critical healthcare resources.

Waters is the ULP’s candidate for North Windward.

Daniel Cummings, NDP’s chairman and West Kingstown MP, delivered a blistering attack during a North Union rally, challenging the contract’s legitimacy and questioning Dr. Walters’ professional capabilities.

The contract, signed in January 2025, appoints Walters as a healthcare reform advisor, a move Cummings argues could have instead funded three essential nursing positions.

“This is a woman who couldn’t even secure plastic gloves for the hospital,” Cummings declared, highlighting alleged systemic failures during Walters’ tenure as MCMH administrator.

The government contract will now become a focal point of political debate, and is expected to raise critical questions about resource allocation, professional merit, and the intersection of political patronage and public service.