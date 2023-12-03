Daniel Langlois & partner found dead in nature island Dominica

Quebec entrepeneur Daniel Langlois and partner found dead in Dominica

Reports from the Caribbean nation indicate that Daniel Langlois, a Quebec-based entrepreneur and philanthropist in the field of digital media, has been discovered deceased in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand.

According to Dominica News Online and local sources contacted by Radio-Canada, the pair, who had been gone for a few days, was discovered in a vehicle that had been destroyed by fire.

Three individuals have been apprehended by the police and are currently undergoing interrogation.

CBC News is awaiting official confirmation from local authorities on the reports.

Global Affairs Canada has acknowledged the demise of two Canadian individuals in Dominica and is actively communicating with local authorities to gather additional details.

Langlois established the company Softimage, which developed 3D animation software utilised in notable films including Jurassic Park. In 1994, he ultimately sold the company to Microsoft for a sum of $200 million.

Langlois was instrumental in establishing the Ex-Centris cinema in Montreal in 1999.

In 1997, he and Marchand initially arrived at the Caribbean island and subsequently established the opulent Coulibri Ridge resort, which operates independently from public utilities, in October 2022.

Source : CBC NEWS