Dansteel Trinidadian Steel manufacturing company currently on fire

Steel manufacturing company Dansteel is currently on fire.

Employees have been evacuated, and fire officers are on site working to contain the blaze at the company’s La Romaine, San Fernando establishment.

The building recently underwent extensive renovations.

The is said to have start at around 10a.m. on the eastern side of the building complex, where welding work was being done. Propane, a highly flammable gas, was being used.

Fire fighters are battling the flames from above, while workers and responders attempt to save property, including vehicles.

Approximately 100 people are employed at the business.

On social media, Dansteel posted a note, stating “Dear valued customers, please be advised that we are closed today (Thursday 6th July 2023) due to unforseen circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Dansteel is one of the biggest businesses in south Trinidad, stocking and manufacturing steel, steel products, building material, paints, tools and safety supplies, and household and gardens supplies.

The business may not be able to reopen anytime soon.

Source : Trinidad Express