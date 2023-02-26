Darron Andrews, musician/violinist, featured by JP Eustace School

Mr. Darron Andrews is a musician/violinist and one of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Cultural Ambassadors.

He hails from the East St. George community of Glen.

He successfully completed his secondary education at the Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School (formerly named Emmanuel High School Kingstown) in 2007.

After college, he migrated to Jamaica where he completed his Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz and Popular Music Studies at the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts.

He has performed alongside some major names in the music industry. Some of his most memorable performances include the Jamaica Jazz 2013 and 2014 festivals alongside Beenie Man. That show also featured Chronixx, Arturo Tappin, Mary J. Bilge, Celine Dion, and Micheal Bolton, among others.

He has also performed with Arturo Tappin and Ronald Boo Hinkson who are jazz musicians.

He has received numerous music awards including Musician of the Year in 2014 and 2016, People’s Choice Award 2022, and Cultural Ambassador in 2020.

He has performed the world over, including in Dubai. His favourite scripture verse is Philippians 4:13

